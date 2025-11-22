Interfax-Ukraine
12:39 22.11.2025

Polish PM: Polish citizen and her 7-year-old daughter killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Ternopil

A seven-year-old Polish girl and her mother were among the victims of the massive Russian missile-and-drone strike on Ternopil in the early hours of November 19, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Amelka was seven years old. Seven. A Polish child. She died in Ternopil during a brutal Russian missile attack. She will never fulfill any of her dreams. This cruel war must end, and Russia cannot win it. Because this is also a war for the future of our children," he wrote on X.

A spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maciej Wawrzyn, reported that the girl's mother was also killed.

"A Polish woman was killed in Ukraine. Amelia. On the night of November 18–19, Russia attacked civilians in Ternopil. Among the victims of this brutality was a seven-year-old Polish citizen, Amelka. She was killed that night together with her mother. Our office remains in constant contact with the authorities of Ternopil region," he wrote on X.

As reported earlier, a residential high-rise in Ternopil was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile attack. Twenty-seven people were killed, including three children. Ninety-four people were injured, among them 18 children. The fate of 13 people remains unknown.

Russia carried out a massive missile-and-drone attack early Wednesday, November 19.

