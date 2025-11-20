Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 20.11.2025

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

1 min read
Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

The death toll from the Russian missile strike in Ternopil has risen to 27, including three children.

As the State Emergency Service reported on its Telegram channel, rescuers recovered a woman's body from the rubble of a house.

To date, approximately 950 square meters of reinforced concrete structures have been dismantled and 460 tonnes of construction debris have been removed. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, a Russian missile attack in Ternopil destroyed a multi-story building. Twenty-seven people were killed, including three children. Ninety-four people were injured, including 18 children. The fate of 13 people is unknown.

Tags: #ternopil #victim #attack

MORE ABOUT

20:59 20.11.2025
MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

19:30 20.11.2025
Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

10:07 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

Zelenskyy: Whereabouts of 22 people unknown in Ternopil, search and rescue operations ongoing

21:14 19.11.2025
Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

Invaders attack Ternopil with X-101 missiles – AFU Air Force

17:28 19.11.2025
Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

15:42 19.11.2025
There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

15:01 19.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian air strike on Ternopil and Kharkiv

13:32 19.11.2025
Death toll in Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 20, including 2 children – SES

Death toll in Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 20, including 2 children – SES

11:21 19.11.2025
Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

10:24 19.11.2025
Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

Russian attack on Ternopil kills 10 - police

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with Pentagon officials – source

LATEST

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses horror at increasing use of long-range missiles by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

IAEA to conduct safety assessment of new containment at Chornobyl NPP in coming weeks

Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

Inzhur receives permission from AMCU to purchase Sky Park shopping center from Dragon Capital for $36 mln

US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

AD
AD