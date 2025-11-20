Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

The death toll from the Russian missile strike in Ternopil has risen to 27, including three children.

As the State Emergency Service reported on its Telegram channel, rescuers recovered a woman's body from the rubble of a house.

To date, approximately 950 square meters of reinforced concrete structures have been dismantled and 460 tonnes of construction debris have been removed. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, a Russian missile attack in Ternopil destroyed a multi-story building. Twenty-seven people were killed, including three children. Ninety-four people were injured, including 18 children. The fate of 13 people is unknown.