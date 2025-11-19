Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Photo: https://ternopilcity.gov.ua

Days of mourning for those killed in the night attack have been declared in Ternopil from November 19 to November 21, according to a report on the Ternopil City Council website on Wednesday.

"Due to the tragic events in Ternopil city territorial community, entertainment events have been cancelled, and flags at all government buildings will be flown at half-mast. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the attack," the message reads.

The city council clarified that the enemy struck an industrial facility and two residential buildings located in Soniachnyi residential area.

The death toll in Ternopil from last night's enemy attack has reportedly risen to 25, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured. A 20-year-old man is also reported to be still trapped under the rubble; contact is ongoing. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with over 160 rescuers involved.