Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

In Ternopil, 52 people injured in the Russian strike on the city on November 19 remain in hospitals, including 17 children, said Olha Yarmolenko, director of Ternopil Regional Military Administration's health department.

"Today, victims of the tragedy that occurred in Ternopil on October 19 are being treated in Ternopil's four medical facilities: the regional clinical hospital, the regional children's hospital, the emergency hospital, and Hospital No. 2. Currently, there are 52 patients in these facilities, including 35 adults and 17 children. Twelve people, two of whom are children, are in intensive care units at various hospitals. A total of 95 people have sought medical attention, and outpatient care has also been provided," Yarmolenko said during a briefing on Thursday, November 20.

The most severe injuries sustained, she said, were abdominal trauma, shrapnel wounds to the lungs and liver, and a ruptured spleen.

"This was due to the pressure; people were trapped under the rubble and sustained similar injuries. We performed a lot of blood transfusions; the blood transfusion station was working well yesterday, but we had blood reserves, which are already being used for future use. Some people refused hospitalization; three died in hospitals within the first 24 hours from severe injuries they sustained as a result," Yarmolenko noted.

She emphasized that medical care is being provided in full, and that medical facilities are supplied with medical supplies and medications. Furthermore, the identification of those affected who need their documents and records restored is being determined.

"We've posted hotlines for the Department of Health and the city health department on the Department of Health's website, where you can find out about patients' conditions, their names, who's in which hospital, and we're even helping with morgues where the dead are being held," she added.