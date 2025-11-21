Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:51 21.11.2025

Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ternopil rises to 31 – police

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

The death toll in Ternopil from the Russian missile strike on November 19 has risen to 31 people - rescuers have unblocked the bodies of three more people, including two children, from under the rubble, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"In Ternopil, rescuers have unblocked the bodies of 3 more people, including 2 children, from under the rubble. Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile strike on the night of November 19 has increased to 31 people, 94 were injured," the ministry said.

Tags: #strike #ministry_of_internal_affairs #ternopil

