Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 14.11.2025

Svyrydenko: Govt proposes UAH 10.6 bln in subsidies for frontline areas, UAH 30.9 bln for territories that lost income

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the draft state budget for 2026 has provided additional funds for frontline territories: a total of UAH 10.6 billion in subsidies and UAH 30.9 billion to support territories that have lost income due to the full-scale invasion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced following a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations of frontline regions.

"I held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations of frontline regions. We synchronized positions on the results of previous work and discussed further steps. The key issues are providing communities with the necessary resources for the heating season and other current issues," she said on her Telegram channel on Friday evening.

"In the 2026 draft budget, we have provided additional funds for frontline territories, a total of UAH 10.6 billion in subsidies and UAH 30.9 billion to support territories that have lost income due to the full-scale invasion. In addition, we have provided for an increase in the salaries of primary and emergency medical care doctors and doctors in frontline regions, thanks to an increase in funding for the medical guarantee program to UAH 191.6 billion," she said.

According to Svyrydenko, support for frontline regions continues to be a priority for the government. "It is important for us to ensure support for frontline regions both this year and to provide support for next year," she said. "We expect MPs to support the document in the Verkhovna Rada," the Prime Minister said.

