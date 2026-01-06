Govt defines rules for Energoatom’s special sessions on electricity sales to cover Ukrenergo’s operating costs

NPC Ukrenergo has received the opportunity to purchase electricity at special auctions from Energoatom to compensate for operating costs in the amount of up to 400 MWh for three months with a 30% discount from the weighted average price of the resource under bilateral agreements.

The organizer of the auction will hold special sessions to sell batches of 25 lots under bilateral contracts, with a delivery period of up to three months and a total volume not exceeding 400 MWh of base load for the entire delivery period, according to a government resolution dated January 2, No. 1, published on the government portal.

Under the resolution, the sale price of electricity will correspond to the weighted average market price for its sale under bilateral contracts over the three months preceding the month of the relevant special session, with a 30% discount applied. Contracts concluded to fulfill special obligations to supply electricity to households are not included in the calculations.

The resolution also states that Energoatom, upon receiving a request from Ukrenergo, is obliged to initiate and hold a special session to sell batches of lots under bilateral contracts on the conditions outlined above.