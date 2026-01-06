Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:35 06.01.2026

Govt defines rules for Energoatom’s special sessions on electricity sales to cover Ukrenergo’s operating costs

1 min read
Govt defines rules for Energoatom’s special sessions on electricity sales to cover Ukrenergo’s operating costs

NPC Ukrenergo has received the opportunity to purchase electricity at special auctions from Energoatom to compensate for operating costs in the amount of up to 400 MWh for three months with a 30% discount from the weighted average price of the resource under bilateral agreements.

The organizer of the auction will hold special sessions to sell batches of 25 lots under bilateral contracts, with a delivery period of up to three months and a total volume not exceeding 400 MWh of base load for the entire delivery period, according to a government resolution dated January 2, No. 1, published on the government portal.

Under the resolution, the sale price of electricity will correspond to the weighted average market price for its sale under bilateral contracts over the three months preceding the month of the relevant special session, with a 30% discount applied. Contracts concluded to fulfill special obligations to supply electricity to households are not included in the calculations.

The resolution also states that Energoatom, upon receiving a request from Ukrenergo, is obliged to initiate and hold a special session to sell batches of lots under bilateral contracts on the conditions outlined above.

Tags: #energoatom #govt

MORE ABOUT

12:38 02.01.2026
Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

Nomination committee approves independent members of Energoatom's new Supervisory Board – Ukrainian PM

19:00 26.12.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

16:35 22.12.2025
Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

14:02 05.12.2025
Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

13:50 04.12.2025
Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

Former Energoatom official Sheiko placed under 2 months of 24/7 house arrest – media

12:14 26.11.2025
Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

Competition launched for 4 independent board positions at Energoatom

18:56 24.11.2025
Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

Govt prepares decision to reduce price of natural gas for cogeneration plants – Zelenskyy

19:04 21.11.2025
Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

Ukrainian energy committee chair proposes transferring UAH 20 bln of Energoatom's profit earned after household tariff increase to state

11:28 21.11.2025
Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

Energoatom Supervisory Board to be approved by end of 2025 – Economy Ministry

12:00 18.11.2025
Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

Visa, PSP Platon integrate Visa Payment Passkey in Ukraine

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih repairs fifth diesel locomotive under locomotive restoration program

Maximum unemployment benefit increased by UAH 647 from Jan 2026

Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

AD
AD