Facts
10:09 14.11.2025

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Four people were killed and dozens injured, including children and a pregnant woman, as a result of a massive Russian air strike on Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Since last night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes. A wicked attack – as of now, we know of dozens of wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Sadly, four people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. About 430 drones and 18 missiles were used in the strike, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles,” he said on X.

The President called Russia's strike "specifically calculated" to cause maximum damage to people and civilian infrastructure.

“This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged. The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and strikes also hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in Sumy region this morning,” the message reads.

Zelenskyy stated that the world must stop the aggressor by imposing sanctions, and Ukraine, in turn, will respond with further long-range strikes.

“Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions. Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end. A great deal of work is underway with partners to strengthen our air defense, but it is not enough. We need reinforcement with additional systems and interceptor missiles. Europe and the United States can help. We are counting on real decisions. Thank you to everyone who helps,” the President stressed.

According to head of the Kyiv State Emergency Service, Tymur Tkachenko, the death toll in Kyiv has risen to four.

"According to updated information, four people were killed in the night attack. Another 27 were injured, two of them children. Medics provided assistance to all the wounded, and 15 were hospitalized. Our sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones today," he wrote on Telegram.

