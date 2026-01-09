Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was helping people in three locations affected by the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv last night.

“The emergency response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and representatives of other emergency services, operated at the site of another large-scale attack on the capital. Volunteers covered three locations, assessed surrounding areas and damaged buildings, and remained on site to provide first aid and psychological first aid to those affected,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

They were also on duty at the scene to provide first aid and psychological assistance to the victims.

As reported, four people were killed in the January 9 attack by Russian forces on the capital: three residents of an apartment complex in Dniprovskyi district and a 58-year-old emergency medical worker who arrived to help people in Darnytsky district. Twenty-five people were injured, including medics, rescue workers, and police officers. One person is missing in Dniprovsky district.

Overall, 19 multi-story buildings, the Qatari embassy, ​​a tram depot, an unfinished multi-story building, cars, a supermarket, and a gas station were damaged, and windows were shattered at a kindergarten.

As a result of the shelling, heating and water supply are missing in Pechersk and the Left Bank.