Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:37 09.01.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was helping people in three locations affected by the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv last night.

“The emergency response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and representatives of other emergency services, operated at the site of another large-scale attack on the capital. Volunteers covered three locations, assessed surrounding areas and damaged buildings, and remained on site to provide first aid and psychological first aid to those affected,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

They were also on duty at the scene to provide first aid and psychological assistance to the victims.

As reported, four people were killed in the January 9 attack by Russian forces on the capital: three residents of an apartment complex in Dniprovskyi district and a 58-year-old emergency medical worker who arrived to help people in Darnytsky district. Twenty-five people were injured, including medics, rescue workers, and police officers. One person is missing in Dniprovsky district.

Overall, 19 multi-story buildings, the Qatari embassy, ​​a tram depot, an unfinished multi-story building, cars, a supermarket, and a gas station were damaged, and windows were shattered at a kindergarten.

As a result of the shelling, heating and water supply are missing in Pechersk and the Left Bank.

Tags: #kyiv #attacks #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:12 09.01.2026
Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

13:07 09.01.2026
Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

14:24 08.01.2026
URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

19:55 07.01.2026
Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

15:50 07.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross to help victims of Russian drone attack in Dnipro

11:32 06.01.2026
URCS volunteers helped extinguish fire in capital

URCS volunteers helped extinguish fire in capital

16:09 05.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate population from frontline regions

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate population from frontline regions

22:30 03.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross assists victims of Russian missile strike in Zolotonosha

Ukrainian Red Cross assists victims of Russian missile strike in Zolotonosha

21:00 03.01.2026
URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

URCS aid point operates over weekend in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

22:53 02.01.2026
URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

Lviv attacked by Oreshnik – mayor

LATEST

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

US conducts detention of tanker Olina in Caribbean Sea – media

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

Swiss arbitration tribunal recovers $18 mln in favor of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in dispute with American company – Ministry of Justice

Lithuanian FMcalls for complete isolation of Russia in response to ballistic missile attack on gas storage facility in Lviv region

AD
AD