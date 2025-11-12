Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 12.11.2025

Kursk Group of Forces: Axis remains dynamic, under Ukrainian Defense Forces control

2 min read

The enemy continues to conduct active operations in the areas of responsibility of Kursk Group of Forces, during the day the enemy carried out three assault operations and three air strikes, using strike unmanned systems.

According to Kursk Group of Forces, 143 attacks by FPV-type kamikaze drones and 120 ammunition drops from UAVs were recorded. Enemy artillery units carried out 220 shelling of Defense Forces positions and nearby settlements, using more than 1,300 ammunition of various types and calibers.

"Combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Yunakivka (yesterday evening) and Yablunivka (today)," the group said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said the enemy's losses per day amounted to 82 servicemen, of which 58 were irretrievable, 24 were medical.

Losses of weapons and military equipment amounted to 14 units, of which: six UAVs, one ATV, a motorcycle, one automotive equipment, two ammunition depots were destroyed; an artillery system, two ammunition depots were damaged.

"The situation in the direction remains dynamic and controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the group said.

The group emphasized the enemy continues to make attempts to exhaust Ukrainian units with massive shelling and actions of small assault groups, but is not successful.

"Ukrainian units confidently hold their positions, respond promptly to changes in the situation, and effectively destroy enemy manpower and equipment," the group said.

