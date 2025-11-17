Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

The situation in Huliaipole axis remains one of the most tense on the southern front, although Ukrainian forces are holding their ground and attempting to counterattack in some areas of the contact line, Vladyslav Voloshin, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation is quite difficult; the enemy is not reducing the intensity of its assaults on our fronts. The enemy has already carried out more than a dozen assaults in Huliaipole. The occupiers are attempting to break through to the communication route that runs from the village of Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region to Huliaipole, pushing towards the village of Varvarivka. Fierce fighting is currently underway there," Voloshin said.

He noted that, as previously reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have halted the enemy's advance in the area and are currently attempting to block it. However, despite heavy losses in personnel, the occupiers continue their assault. The spokesperson reported that the Russians suffered 317 casualties (killed and wounded) in the past 24 hours.

He also noted that the enemy is trying to pass through forest belts, using infiltration tactics to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

"Fierce fighting is currently ongoing in these forest belts. Ukrainian Defense Forces are attempting to conduct search-and-strike operations to destroy groups of occupiers. Near the village of Yablukove, we are also conducting assault operations to improve our tactical position and push the enemy back from our positions," Voloshin stated.

In addition, the Defense Forces are actively engaging the enemy with fire, preventing them from bringing their reinforcement groups into positions from which Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat.

Voloshin noted that the situation is difficult in both Huliapole and Oleksandrivsk axes, where more than a dozen armed clashes have already occurred since the morning.