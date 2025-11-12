Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 12.11.2025

Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, one person died, Regional Military Administration head Vladyslav Haivanenko has said.

"The enemy attacked the Vasylkivska community, which is in the Synelnykove district, with a drone. A 47-year-old man died. Condolences to his family and friends. Damaged infrastructure," he said on Telegram.

In addition, the aggressor directed the UAV at Pavlohrad. Fires broke out. Private enterprises and cars were damaged.

In the Nikopol region, the aggressor used artillery and an FPV drone. It hit the district center and the Pokrovska community, setting fire to a private car.

