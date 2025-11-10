Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:22 10.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Effective action against corruption is needed, NNEGC Energoatom currently provides the largest share of energy generation, and the company's integrity is a priority, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Any effective action against corruption is greatly needed. The inevitability of punishment is essential. Energoatom currently provides Ukraine with the largest share of power generation. Integrity within the company is a priority,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address Monday.

He stressed that everyone “who has built corrupt schemes must face a clear procedural response.”

The head of state also noted that officials must work together with NABU and law enforcement agencies.

“And work as needed to achieve results,” he added.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

"Fifteen months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings document the activities of a high-level criminal organization. Its participants constructed a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic public sector enterprises, in particular JSC NNEGC Energoatom. Details will be made public later," the message reads.

Tags: #corruption #zelenskyy #energoatom

