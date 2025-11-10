Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 10.11.2025

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine is preparing agreements with several European countries, in particular, on strengthening the protection of the sky and energy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, following a diplomatic meeting.

"We are preparing agreements with several European countries, including on strengthening our protection of the sky and our energy. We are constantly adding precisely such agreements with European countries that allow us to recover step by step after Russian strikes," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

He also said he had held a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office on the situation in frontline communities.

"We are preparing new support measures for our people in frontline and border communities," the president said.

