SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) report a joint operation with the Russian rebel movement Chernaya Iskra on the night of September 28, thanks to which two critical elements of the occupiers' air defense system were disabled in Russia's Rostov region: the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and the Nebo-U early detection radar station.

"The cost of each of the complexes is measured in several hundred million dollars. The Buk-M3 is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometers, and the Nebo-U can detect fighters at a distance of up to 400 kilometers. Both systems posed a great threat to the work of Ukrainian combat aviation in the frontline zone and hindered Ukrainian 'deep strike' strikes, but these complexes in particular will no longer be there," the forces said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, on October 23 and 24, servicemen of the Department of Active Operations of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed three air defense systems of the Russian occupation army in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea: a self-propelled firing installation from the Buk-M3 air defense system, as well as two 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar stations.