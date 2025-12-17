Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:32 17.12.2025

SOF: Enemy field artillery depot hit in Luhansk region

SOF: Enemy field artillery depot hit in Luhansk region

Special Operations Forces (SOF) announced the hit of a field artillery depot of the Russian occupation forces on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

"On the night of December 17, front-strike units of the Special Operations Forces carried out the hit of a field artillery depot of the 101st separate logistics brigade of the 51st Armed Forces on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region using FP-2 strike UAVs," the SOF said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It is noted that this depot was actively used by the enemy to supply ammunition and ensure the offensive capabilities of the enemy troops.

