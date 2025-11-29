Interfax-Ukraine
16:55 29.11.2025

Ukrainian Navy: Invaders’ command and control center, attack UAV storage sites, several air defense facilities hit at Saky airfield

The Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, struck several important military installations at the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, including a command post, a storage area for attack UAVs, and several air defense installations, including the Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, the Ukrainian Navy press service reported.

"Ukrainian Navy units, in cooperation with Ukrainian Special Operations Forces units, conducted a successful operation. As a result, an enemy command and control center, Orion attack UAV storage facilities, and several air defense facilities, including the Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, were destroyed at the Saky airfield," the Ukrainian Navy said in a Telegram post on Friday.

A ZU-23-2 missile system mounted on a KamAZ truck was also reportedly destroyed.

