The Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, struck several important military installations at the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, including a command post, a storage area for attack UAVs, and several air defense installations, including the Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, the Ukrainian Navy press service reported.

A ZU-23-2 missile system mounted on a KamAZ truck was also reportedly destroyed.