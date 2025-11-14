Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:20 14.11.2025

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

1 min read
Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

Special Operations Forces (SOF) units destroyed a gathering point for personnel from the 51st Russian Army in the village of Zatyshok in Donetsk region, the SOF press service reported.

"At the time the drones were used, enemy troops from the 1st and 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade were massing in the building. The enemy was amassing forces under the cover of adverse weather conditions. The Russian 51st Army's task was to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the SOF drones successfully reached their target," the Telegram channel reported.

Enemy casualty figures are being clarified.

"Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetrical operations to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities," the Special Operations Forces noted.

Tags: #donetsk_region #sof

