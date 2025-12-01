Interfax-Ukraine
19:25 01.12.2025

SOF hit Shahed launch area in Crimea

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

On the night of November 28, Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters struck the Shahed attack UAV storage and launch area near Cape Chaudy on the occupied Crimea peninsula.

"On the night of November 28, the deep strike units of the Special Operations Forces successfully struck the Shahed attack UAV storage and launch area near Cape Chaudy, which is on the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the press service said in a statement on the SOF's Telegram channel on Monday.

The statement notes that this area in southern Crimea is used by the occupiers to launch various types of attack UAVs at Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"Special operations forces continue to use asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army," the SOF said in the statement.

