On the night of December 8, Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters launched a strike on a drone storage area in Donetsk and a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

"In the town of Donetsk, Special Operations Forces drones struck a UAV depot belonging to the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st Army). The depot contained a significant number of tactical-level reconnaissance and attack UAVs, as well as their combat parts. In Luhansk region, in the town of Semeykyne, an enemy Yug fuel and lubricants depot was struck. As a result of the strike, tanks containing approximately 6,000 cubic meters of fuel were destroyed," the Special Operations Forces Telegram channel reported.

It is noted that Special Operations Forces continue to take asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.