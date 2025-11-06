Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:21 06.11.2025

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

1 min read
Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

Special Operations Forces (SOF) together with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of November 6 struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery, one of the largest refineries in Russia with a capacity of over 15 million tons of oil per year, the the SOF press service reported.

"On the night of November 6, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces together with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery," the SOF said on Telegram on Thursday.

It is noted that the Volgograd Oil Refinery is one of the largest in the Russian Federation, its capacity is over 15 million tonnes of oil per year, which is almost six percent of the entire oil refining of the aggressor country.

"Since the beginning of the year, the enterprise has repeatedly been subjected to Ukrainian "kinetic sanctions". The last time long-range SOF drones reached the Volgograd Oil Refinery was on September 18, after which the plant suspended its work," the SOF said.

Tags: #oil_refinery #sof

