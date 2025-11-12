Ukraine strikes Stavrolen Petrochemical Plant in Budyonnovsk, Russia

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said it has damaged the Stavrolen petrochemical enterprise in Budyonnovsk, Russia (Stavropol Territory).

"Several SOO drones reached their target. The hit, in particular, is confirmed by local residents on social networks. At the same time, local authorities claim that the fire was caused by falling debris. The enterprise manufactures a wide range of products that are part of the technological link of the enemy’s defense industry," the SOF said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the damage to the Stavrolen infrastructure.

"The plant has a full cycle of processing hydrocarbon raw materials and produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals and insulation for various types of Russian army equipment. Among other things, it also produces components for UAVs. Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the target. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff Telegram reported. In addition, in order to reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied village of Novy Svit, Kalmiusk district, Donetsk region. "The target was hit and explosions were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the report said.