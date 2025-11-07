Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 07.11.2025

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

1 min read
Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Kenyan President William Ruto has commented on his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking him for his assistance in the release of Kenyan citizens illegally recruited by Russia.

"We expressed concern about young Kenyans who were illegally recruited to participate in the war in Ukraine, and agreed to raise awareness about the dangers of such adventures. I have appealed to President Zelenskyy to facilitate the release of any Kenyan who is in custody in Ukraine. I am grateful to him for granting my request," Ruto said on X.

He also expressed support for the holding of the Ukrainian Food Summit, which Ukraine plans to host later this month.

As reported, the presidents held a conversation on Thursday, November 6. Following the conversation, Zelenskyy promised closer cooperation in combating fraudulent recruitment of foreign citizens by Russians, and thanked Kenya for supporting the resolution on Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children, which Ukraine will submit to the UN later in November.

Tags: #conversation #zelenskyy #ruto

