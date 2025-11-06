Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

A meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is being prepared following the results of a working trip to Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in particular, there will be an increase in funding for the corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that are in the hottest battles, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are also preparing very actively today for the Headquarters and some other formats with the military, with the Minister of Defense, with the Office team following the results of a trip to Donetsk region, to Dnipropetrovsk region this week. There were questions from the brigades regarding solutions that, unfortunately, are not working fully. There were also feedback from battalion commanders regarding the supply of weapons, support programs," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"We will increase funding for brigades, we will increase funding for corps that are on the front line, in the hottest battles," he added.

According to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers must increase the military's ability to purchase the necessary equipment, equipment, and components.

"There are many issues, in particular, regarding the write-off of property. We have to settle everything. We also talked in detail about the new contractual basis for service in our army – all this is being worked out, and there should be clear details for our soldiers," the president said.