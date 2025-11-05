Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is planning diplomatic events for the coming weeks, and there is work to be done with partners in the EU and the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also planning diplomatic events for the coming weeks – we are not making the details public yet, but our representatives have work to do with both our partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States of America," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He added that "November should bring no fewer results with partners than October did."