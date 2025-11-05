Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:24 05.11.2025

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

On Thursday, November 6, at the Adazi military base in Latvia, the final batch of Latvian-made Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers will be officially handed over to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Latvian Ministry of Defense, 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers (APCs) equipped with 12.7mm NATO support machine guns and ammunition will be handed over to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine at the Adazi military base in Latvia. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will also receive spare parts, specialized repair tools, and equipment necessary for servicing the APCs, as well as a container-type mobile repair shop and maintenance documentation.

"From the first day of the Russian invasion, Latvia has supported the efforts of Ukraine and its defenders to defend their country. The transfer of Latvian-made armored personnel carriers represents significant support for Ukraine's defenders and an opportunity to test the strength and capabilities of Latvian-made armored vehicles on a real battlefield," emphasized Defense Minister Spruds.

Combat damage repair kits for armored personnel carriers will also be delivered, allowing Ukrainian soldiers to directly repair the equipment.

Tags: #latvia #help

