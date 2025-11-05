Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Photo: https://x.com/AndrisSpruds

On Wednesday, November 5, Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds will host his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on a working visit to Latvia to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Latvian Ministry of Defence, during the bilateral meeting, the heads of the agencies will discuss Latvian-Ukrainian defence cooperation and Latvia's military support to Ukraine, provided in 2025 and planned for 2026.

The meeting's agenda also includes military training for Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia and the development of the Latvian-UK-led Drone Coalition. The ministers will also discuss strengthening ties in the Latvian-Ukrainian military industries and developing joint production.

"Today, the defense ministers will sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the military industry. By signing the memorandum of understanding, both parties will confirm that all forms of cooperation in the military industry will be supported and promoted in the future, including soldier training, the definition and implementation of research projects, and the transfer of military technology and know-how from Latvia to Ukraine, and from Ukraine to Latvia," the message reads.

It is noted that the memorandum confirms that the creation of joint ventures in the defense sector will be encouraged and supported. It will also emphasize the significant importance of strategic activities among industries involved in the defense sector, which will facilitate the formation of potential partnerships and industrial participation in research institutions.

"During the meeting, Spruds will present Ukraine with a list of products and technologies offered by Latvian military equipment manufacturers, from which Ukraine can select what it needs. Taking into account Ukraine's choice and available resources, Latvia will evaluate the possibility of purchasing the relevant products and technologies as part of its military support," the department noted.

The list consists of 54 entrepreneurs who offer more than 300 products to Ukraine.

Later on Wednesday, Spruds wrote on social media that the memorandum had already been signed.

On November 5, Ukrainian Defense Minister Shmyhal is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Evika Silina, Speaker of the Seimas Daiga Mieriņa, and Foreign Minister Baiba Braže. As reported, the final batch of Latvian-made Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers will be officially handed over to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

On Thursday, November 6, the defence ministers will visit the Ādaži base, where a meeting with the media is planned.