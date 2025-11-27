Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and discussed with her, in particular, defense support for Ukraine and Latvia's participation in the PURL initiative and other security mechanisms.

"We discussed defense support. We appreciate Latvia's contribution to the PURL initiative. We also talked about the possibilities of using the SAFE mechanism and the prospects for joint weapons production. Latvia is the leader of the Drone Coalition. This year, it has supplied Ukraine with about 12,000 drones, and this is important support for our defense," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

The parties also discussed the diplomatic situation. "Our positions are common – we need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and continue appropriate work with partners. Latvia stands by us and will continue to stand by us. I am grateful for the unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked Braže for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and awarded her the Order of Merit, class II.

"Thank you for all the help to our people, for the visit, and especially for the trip to Chernihiv. It is extremely important for us when partners personally visit such places, support the reconstruction of our schools and kindergartens," Zelenskyy said.