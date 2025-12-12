Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 12.12.2025

Second Military Hub to be opened in Kyiv with Latvian assistance - Klitschko after meeting with Riga mayor

2 min read
Second Military Hub to be opened in Kyiv with Latvian assistance - Klitschko after meeting with Riga mayor
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/5852

The second Kyiv Military Hub, where veterans and servicemen will be able to receive all basic services and assistance, will be opened in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced after a meeting with Riga Mayor Viesturs Kleinbergs.

"I met with the mayor of Kyiv's sister city, Riga, Viesturs Kleinbergs, and a delegation from the city hall of the Latvian capital, who arrived in Kyiv. Kyiv is ready to implement various joint initiatives, some of which we discussed with Mr. Kleinbergs today. An example of successful international cooperation is the creation of another Kyiv Military Hub in our capital, which Latvian partners helped to equip, in particular. And which we will open together with the mayor of Riga," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The Mayor of Kyiv recalled that in February 2024, Kyiv signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Riga in the field of information and communication technologies, digitalization and civil protection.

It was previously reported that on the left bank, renovation work is being completed at the new Kyiv Military Hub center. As noted by the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Marina Honda, this will be an inclusive space designed taking into account the needs of people with disabilities. Veterans and military personnel will be able to receive legal advice, psychological support, assistance in employment or retraining, etc.

