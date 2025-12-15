Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:48 15.12.2025

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his intention to support Ukraine through the winter and provide it with funds for recovery, in particular through frozen Russian assets.

"We will do everything the situation and a just peace require of us. This means, among other things, ensuring that Ukraine survives this winter and providing Ukraine with everything necessary for its continued recovery," Merz said at the joint closing of the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin on Monday, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, Germany has already supported Ukraine's civilian infrastructure to the tune of EUR 36 billion and will allocate EUR 36 billion for these purposes in 2026. "EUR 170 million has already been allocated to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian attacks. We will also ensure the energy supply of kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure. These are all goals of the Kremlin's barbaric war," the German Chancellor said.

Merz announced cooperation with partner countries in Europe and the G7 "to open up greater financial prospects for Ukraine."

"We are considering further financing models. I am pleased that we can immobilize Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine for at least the next two years. And I want to emphasize that we are not doing this to continue the war—on the contrary, we are doing this to end it as quickly as possible. Because this sends a signal to Moscow that there is no point in continuing this war," he said.

