Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 27.11.2025

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

2 min read
Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, who is visiting Kyiv, discussed increasing the pace of production and deliveries of drones to Ukraine within the framework of the "Drone Coalition".

"We appreciate Latvia’s assistance in training the Ukrainian military, caring for wounded defenders. Thank you for your leadership in the drone coalition, within which Latvia transferred 12,000 drones this year. We discussed increasing the pace of production and deliveries for 2026," he said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Latvia for its comprehensive support for Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale invasion, in particular, annual defense assistance in the amount of 0.25% of Latvia’s GDP. In total, its volume has already exceeded 1.6% of Latvia’s GDP.

"We are talking about weapons, ammunition, training of military personnel, financial support. We are also grateful to Latvia for joining the PURL and for the recent transfer of 42 PATRIA 6x6 armored personnel carriers," the Foreign Minister added.

The Minister thanked his colleague for the reconstruction of the critical and civilian infrastructure of the Chernihiv region, and for the vacation in Latvia for children from the Ukrainian region. The ministers discussed the implementation of this year’s projects in the Chernihiv region, the total amount of which is EUR5.7 million, as well as prospects and priorities for the next year.

"Yesterday you opened two facilities in Chernihiv, rebuilt with Latvian funds: the pediatric building of the Chernihiv Central District Hospital and the Center for the Protection of Human Rights. We greatly appreciate these efforts," Sybiha said.

Tags: #latvia #drone_coalition

MORE ABOUT

14:31 27.11.2025
Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

12:36 06.11.2025
Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

21:24 05.11.2025
Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

21:06 05.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

20:18 07.10.2025
Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

14:26 01.10.2025
Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

15:09 25.09.2025
Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

19:19 09.09.2025
Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

14:04 04.09.2025
Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

Dutch defense minister announces drone coalition meeting in The Hague

17:38 14.08.2025
Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

HOT NEWS

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Admission to universities for 'zero course' to be introduced this winter – Education ministry

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

LATEST

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

First Sanctions Summit kicks off in Kyiv on Thursday

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

We expect concrete results at meeting with US negotiating team – FM Sybiha

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Philippines will work out all issues of cooperation

AD
AD