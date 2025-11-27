Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, who is visiting Kyiv, discussed increasing the pace of production and deliveries of drones to Ukraine within the framework of the "Drone Coalition".

"We appreciate Latvia’s assistance in training the Ukrainian military, caring for wounded defenders. Thank you for your leadership in the drone coalition, within which Latvia transferred 12,000 drones this year. We discussed increasing the pace of production and deliveries for 2026," he said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže in Kyiv on Thursday.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Latvia for its comprehensive support for Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale invasion, in particular, annual defense assistance in the amount of 0.25% of Latvia’s GDP. In total, its volume has already exceeded 1.6% of Latvia’s GDP.

"We are talking about weapons, ammunition, training of military personnel, financial support. We are also grateful to Latvia for joining the PURL and for the recent transfer of 42 PATRIA 6x6 armored personnel carriers," the Foreign Minister added.

The Minister thanked his colleague for the reconstruction of the critical and civilian infrastructure of the Chernihiv region, and for the vacation in Latvia for children from the Ukrainian region. The ministers discussed the implementation of this year’s projects in the Chernihiv region, the total amount of which is EUR5.7 million, as well as prospects and priorities for the next year.

"Yesterday you opened two facilities in Chernihiv, rebuilt with Latvian funds: the pediatric building of the Chernihiv Central District Hospital and the Center for the Protection of Human Rights. We greatly appreciate these efforts," Sybiha said.