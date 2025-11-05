Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the international organization Humane World for Animals are providing assistance to animals in frontline regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help families with pets who were forced to leave their homes because of the war. Thanks to our partnership with Humane World for Animals, we are also supporting animal shelters that care for pets left without owners, especially in frontline areas," the URCS said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This marks the second delivery of aid to animals under the care of a shelter in Sumy region. The support helps provide food and care for hundreds of animals, many of which were abandoned by their owners and later evacuated by volunteers from border villages that are under constant shelling by the Russian army. The shelter currently houses over 200 animals of various ages.