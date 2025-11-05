Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:30 05.11.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the international organization Humane World for Animals are providing assistance to animals in frontline regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to help families with pets who were forced to leave their homes because of the war. Thanks to our partnership with Humane World for Animals, we are also supporting animal shelters that care for pets left without owners, especially in frontline areas," the URCS said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This marks the second delivery of aid to animals under the care of a shelter in Sumy region. The support helps provide food and care for hundreds of animals, many of which were abandoned by their owners and later evacuated by volunteers from border villages that are under constant shelling by the Russian army. The shelter currently houses over 200 animals of various ages.

 

Tags: #animals #help #support #urcs #humane_world_for_animals #pets

MORE ABOUT

20:30 04.11.2025
Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

20:00 04.11.2025
URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

20:22 03.11.2025
Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

16:32 01.11.2025
President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

11:13 31.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

09:41 31.10.2025
Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

12:15 30.10.2025
URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

12:52 29.10.2025
URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

21:03 28.10.2025
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

12:00 28.10.2025
URCS helping victims of Russian air strike on Chernihiv

URCS helping victims of Russian air strike on Chernihiv

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

First underground school opens in Sumy region

Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

PM Svyrydenko unveils new programs under winter support package

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region

AD
AD