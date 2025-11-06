Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Latvia has handed over 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the transfer of the vehicles took place in Riga at the Adaži military base, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"These vehicles will immediately enter service with the Special Operations Forces. In total, in 2025 we received all the promised 42 armored vehicles - thank you for that. In addition, the Latvians handed over 12 more combat reconnaissance vehicles to us, which is part of the previously announced military assistance package," he said on Telegram.

Shmyhal thanked the Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, the government and all Latvians for the "extraordinary level" of support. He also thanked the country for the additional contribution of EUR 2.2 million to the PURL initiative and financial assistance to the Shelter Coalition. "Participation in the NATO countries’ "Renovator" project to rebuild five military rehabilitation centers in Ukraine is extremely important. We highly appreciate every step taken side by side with us," he added.