Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:36 06.11.2025

Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

1 min read
Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Latvia has handed over 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the transfer of the vehicles took place in Riga at the Adaži military base, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"These vehicles will immediately enter service with the Special Operations Forces. In total, in 2025 we received all the promised 42 armored vehicles - thank you for that. In addition, the Latvians handed over 12 more combat reconnaissance vehicles to us, which is part of the previously announced military assistance package," he said on Telegram.

Shmyhal thanked the Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, the government and all Latvians for the "extraordinary level" of support. He also thanked the country for the additional contribution of EUR 2.2 million to the PURL initiative and financial assistance to the Shelter Coalition. "Participation in the NATO countries’ "Renovator" project to rebuild five military rehabilitation centers in Ukraine is extremely important. We highly appreciate every step taken side by side with us," he added.

 

Tags: #latvia #patria

MORE ABOUT

21:24 05.11.2025
Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

21:06 05.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

20:18 07.10.2025
Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

14:26 01.10.2025
Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

15:09 25.09.2025
Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

19:19 09.09.2025
Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

17:38 14.08.2025
Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

21:07 28.07.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

20:11 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

21:13 19.06.2025
Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

LATEST

Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

EC hails mini-defense omnibus deal, Ukraine may join European Defense Fund

Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches new portal with AI assistant

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

AD
AD