China helping Russia, not interested in Ukraine's victory - Zelenskyy

Ukraine knows nothing about China’s arms packages for Russia, but China is helping it and has no interest in Ukraine’s victory, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"China is a truly complex issue, a complicated one. We don’t even have a regular dialogue with Xi Jinping. We had some phone conversations, and he told me he wouldn’t sell weapons [to Russia]. I really don’t know anything about arms packages, but I do know one thing: China is helping Russia. It’s not helping Ukraine, and it’s not interested in our victory or Russia’s defeat," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels.