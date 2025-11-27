Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 27.11.2025

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, who is visiting Kyiv, for Latvia’s additional energy support for Ukrainians.

"We paid special attention to supporting the energy system, especially ahead of winter. Russian strikes have caused significant damage, so this support is critically important. We are grateful to our friends for additional decisions aimed at strengthening our energy resilience," he said at a press conference with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine is grateful for Latvia’s additional contribution of EUR 125,000, which will help restore energy facilities, ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, and stabilize the energy system.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Latvia for its comprehensive support of Ukraine since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, including annual defense assistance amounting to 0.25% of Latvia’s GDP. Overall, Latvia’s support has already exceeded 1.6% of its GDP.

"This includes weapons, ammunition, training for service members, and financial assistance. We also thank Latvia for joining PURL and for the recent transfer of 42 PATRIA 6x6 armored personnel carriers," the minister added.

Sybiha thanked his counterpart for Latvia’s efforts to rebuild critical and civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv region, as well as for arranging recreation programs in Latvia for children from the Ukrainian region. The ministers discussed ongoing projects in Chernihiv region with a total value of EUR 5.7 million, as well as priorities and prospects for next year.

"Yesterday you inaugurated two facilities in Chernihiv that were rebuilt with Latvian funding: the pediatric wing of the Chernihiv Central District Hospital and the Human Rights Protection Center. We highly appreciate these efforts," Sybiha said.

