Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:49 10.01.2026

Latvia to initiate UN Security Council emergency meeting due to Russian attack with Oreshnik missile

1 min read

Latvia will submit a request for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the Russian attack using the Oreshnik medium-range missile, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said on the X platform on Friday.

"Latvia will request an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in response to Russia's barbaric attack against Ukraine, including using an intermediate range ballistic missile close to the EU and NATO border," Braže said.

In her statement, she also shared the post of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who called the Russian attack "a test for the transatlantic community."

Tags: #latvia

MORE ABOUT

15:02 12.12.2025
Second Military Hub to be opened in Kyiv with Latvian assistance - Klitschko after meeting with Riga mayor

Second Military Hub to be opened in Kyiv with Latvian assistance - Klitschko after meeting with Riga mayor

20:41 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

14:31 27.11.2025
Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

13:38 27.11.2025
Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

12:36 06.11.2025
Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

21:24 05.11.2025
Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

21:06 05.11.2025
Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

20:18 07.10.2025
Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

Latvia joins NATO's Renovator project, takes on reconstruction of one Ukrainian military hospital

14:26 01.10.2025
Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

Latvian PM supports European Commission's proposal for reparation loans for Ukraine

15:09 25.09.2025
Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

AD
AD