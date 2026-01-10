Latvia to initiate UN Security Council emergency meeting due to Russian attack with Oreshnik missile

Latvia will submit a request for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the Russian attack using the Oreshnik medium-range missile, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said on the X platform on Friday.

"Latvia will request an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in response to Russia's barbaric attack against Ukraine, including using an intermediate range ballistic missile close to the EU and NATO border," Braže said.

In her statement, she also shared the post of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who called the Russian attack "a test for the transatlantic community."