Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 05.11.2025

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

1 min read

The military will order radar countermeasures (EW) through the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace. From now on, 180 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine will have guaranteed budgets, allowing them to independently select both fixed and trench-mounted EW systems through the marketplace.

According to the Defense Procurement Agency, in the first day alone after adding electronic warfare systems to DOT-Chain Defense, the military ordered equipment worth almost UAH 6 million.

"At a time when enemy drones pose a significant threat, empowering teams to independently select the necessary countermeasures is crucial. The enemy regularly changes frequencies and develops technologies, so rapid delivery of electronic warfare equipment is critical. The DOT-Chain Defense marketplace allows you to select, quickly order, receive, and deploy the necessary equipment in a short timeframe," noted Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

Tags: #front

MORE ABOUT

20:32 03.11.2025
Enemy using 50% of all smart bombs in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

Enemy using 50% of all smart bombs in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

20:29 27.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart one of largest recent Russian offensives in Dobropillia area – 1st Corps of Azov National Guard

Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart one of largest recent Russian offensives in Dobropillia area – 1st Corps of Azov National Guard

11:01 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

Zelenskyy: Russian forces not on Lyman outskirts

20:51 10.10.2025
AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

AFU destroy Russian equipment in Dobropillia axis – Zelenskyy

21:09 07.10.2025
Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region liberated from Russian occupiers – 141st brigade

12:55 26.09.2025
Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

Ukraine faces 700,000-strong Russian offensive force – Syrsky

19:53 19.09.2025
Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

Zelenskyy: We defending positions around Kupiansk

20:36 18.09.2025
Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

12:48 15.09.2025
Russia advances into Kupyansk and occupied Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

Russia advances into Kupyansk and occupied Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region - DeepState

09:19 15.09.2025
Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

AD
AD