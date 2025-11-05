Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

The military will order radar countermeasures (EW) through the DOT-Chain Defense weapons marketplace. From now on, 180 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine will have guaranteed budgets, allowing them to independently select both fixed and trench-mounted EW systems through the marketplace.

According to the Defense Procurement Agency, in the first day alone after adding electronic warfare systems to DOT-Chain Defense, the military ordered equipment worth almost UAH 6 million.

"At a time when enemy drones pose a significant threat, empowering teams to independently select the necessary countermeasures is crucial. The enemy regularly changes frequencies and develops technologies, so rapid delivery of electronic warfare equipment is critical. The DOT-Chain Defense marketplace allows you to select, quickly order, receive, and deploy the necessary equipment in a short timeframe," noted Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.