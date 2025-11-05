Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assured Ukraine of her support during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. This was the first bilateral conversation between the two leaders since the prime minister took office two weeks ago.

According to the Japanese Prime Minister's Office, during the conversation, Takaichi expressed her respect for President Zelenskyy, who "leads his country despite threats to his own life, and emphasized that the position of 'Japan stands with Ukraine' will not change."

Takaichi also explained the support Japan has provided to Ukraine and stated that Japan will continue to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. The Prime Minister also stated that, given the war's impact on the international order, Japan will continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"President Zelenskyy once again expressed deep gratitude to Japan for its support and explained Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace. The two leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation," the message reads.

Takaichi took office as Prime Minister of Japan on October 21, 2025.

On this day, the Japanese parliament, in an extraordinary session, elected her as the country's 104th prime minister, receiving 237 votes in the House of Representatives (out of 465). She became the first woman to hold this post in Japanese history.