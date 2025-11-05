Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:12 05.11.2025

Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

2 min read
Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi assured Ukraine of her support during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. This was the first bilateral conversation between the two leaders since the prime minister took office two weeks ago.

According to the Japanese Prime Minister's Office, during the conversation, Takaichi expressed her respect for President Zelenskyy, who "leads his country despite threats to his own life, and emphasized that the position of 'Japan stands with Ukraine' will not change."

Takaichi also explained the support Japan has provided to Ukraine and stated that Japan will continue to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. The Prime Minister also stated that, given the war's impact on the international order, Japan will continue to strongly support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"President Zelenskyy once again expressed deep gratitude to Japan for its support and explained Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace. The two leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation," the message reads.

Takaichi took office as Prime Minister of Japan on October 21, 2025.

On this day, the Japanese parliament, in an extraordinary session, elected her as the country's 104th prime minister, receiving 237 votes in the House of Representatives (out of 465). She became the first woman to hold this post in Japanese history.

Tags: #zelenskyy #phone_call #japan

MORE ABOUT

21:46 05.11.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

20:21 05.11.2025
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

18:43 05.11.2025
Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

18:11 04.11.2025
NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

16:17 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

16:07 04.11.2025
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:18 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

10:22 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

AD
AD