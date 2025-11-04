Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 04.11.2025

Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

2 min read

 Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a Russian diplomatic representative on Tuesday that insults from the Russian Federation against Italy would only strengthen Rome's support for Ukraine, ANSA reports.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexei Paramonov was reportedly summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome on Monday for an official reprimand. This was in response to comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome. The collapse resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Romanian worker. Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support for Ukraine, saying, "as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy will completely collapse, from its economy to its towers."

According to ANSA, the Russian ambassador did not appear in person but sent a deputy head of mission on Tuesday instead. The diplomat was formally reprimanded, and "the vulgar words of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova were condemned."

Italy's foreign ministry said it "will not change its foreign policy position or its sentiments due to reckless verbal attacks. All of Russia's aggressive statements only reinforce the Italian people's belief that they are defending those under attack in an illegal and unjustified act of aggression that violates international law."

Tags: #support #rf #italy

MORE ABOUT

21:01 03.11.2025
Italy preparing 12th military aid package for Ukraine

Italy preparing 12th military aid package for Ukraine

20:22 03.11.2025
Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

16:32 01.11.2025
President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

19:59 31.10.2025
SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

SOF destroy enemy Buk-M3 air defense system, Nebo-U radar in Russia's Rostov region

19:14 31.10.2025
Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

09:41 31.10.2025
Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

21:03 28.10.2025
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

19:57 28.10.2025
Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

11:14 28.10.2025
Ukraine negotiates with Germany, Italy on energy support – Zelenskyy

Ukraine negotiates with Germany, Italy on energy support – Zelenskyy

20:55 24.10.2025
Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

HOT NEWS

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

Germany transfers 2 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine committed to EU accession, advancing on key reforms - European Commission

LATEST

Rada approves bill on localization requirements for civilian goods in defense procurement at first reading

European Solidarity calls on Rada, Cabinet to discuss European Commission's report, take it into account

Parties have 30 days to file appeal in case of former State Fiscal Service head Nasirov

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Rada passes first reading of bills on preferential regime for industrial investment

NSDC Secretary discusses security and economic cooperation with Japanese Ambassador

European Commission: Ukraine makes moderate progress in freedom of speech – Enlargement Package

European Commission: Ukraine makes significant progress in public administration reform – Enlargement Package

AD
AD