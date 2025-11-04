Italy to strengthen support for Ukraine in response to insults from Russia – Foreign Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a Russian diplomatic representative on Tuesday that insults from the Russian Federation against Italy would only strengthen Rome's support for Ukraine, ANSA reports.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexei Paramonov was reportedly summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry in Rome on Monday for an official reprimand. This was in response to comments made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome. The collapse resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Romanian worker. Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support for Ukraine, saying, "as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy will completely collapse, from its economy to its towers."

According to ANSA, the Russian ambassador did not appear in person but sent a deputy head of mission on Tuesday instead. The diplomat was formally reprimanded, and "the vulgar words of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova were condemned."

Italy's foreign ministry said it "will not change its foreign policy position or its sentiments due to reckless verbal attacks. All of Russia's aggressive statements only reinforce the Italian people's belief that they are defending those under attack in an illegal and unjustified act of aggression that violates international law."