Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:18 16.12.2025

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

2 min read
Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

Italy, Bulgaria and Malta have joined Belgium’s calls for alternatives to a EUR 210bn loan scheme for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, which threatens to torpedo the EU’s aim of agreeing a so-called "reparations loan" at a crucial EU summit next week, Euractiv ezine said on Tuesday.

"In a joint declaration, seen by Euractiv, the four countries said they supported the European Commission’s recent proposal to indefinitely immobilise Moscow’s sovereign funds held in the EU, but cautioned that the move should not “pre-empt” any potential use of the cash to support Kyiv’s war effort. The Commission pushed to immobilise the reserves indefinitely in order to avoid continuing to rely on Hungary’s Russia-friendly government to renew the measures every six months," the report said.

The countries also invited the Commission and the Council to continue exploring and discussing alternative options in line with EU and international law, with predictable parameters, presenting significantly less risks, to address Ukraine’s financial needs, based on an EU loan facility or bridge solutions, so as to ensure continuity of support before any of the options on the table can effectively enter into force.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has long called for alternatives to the reparations loan, which he has condemned as "fundamentally flawed" and argued poses numerous legal and financial risks. Belgium's Euroclear holds the vast majority of the EUR 210 billion of assets earmarked for the loan.

Tags: #loan #italy #ukraine #bulgaria #malta

MORE ABOUT

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

20:17 15.12.2025
Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

19:45 15.12.2025
Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

19:43 15.12.2025
Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

16:59 12.12.2025
Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

10:54 12.12.2025
To end the war, Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices, particularly regarding territorial matters - Turkish MFA

To end the war, Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices, particularly regarding territorial matters - Turkish MFA

11:39 11.12.2025
EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

09:03 10.12.2025
Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

20:48 09.12.2025
Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Pistol used to kill Parubiy found – Prosecutor General

US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

LATEST

URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

Concept of underwater mine clearance developed by Ministry of Defense

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Minister of Economy Teliupa

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Russian military most active on western outskirts of Pokrovsk, increasing pressure on Myrnohrad

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

AD
AD