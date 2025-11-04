Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 04.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Ukraine would not want Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to support Russia, since blocking Ukraine's path to the EU is support for Putin, Ukraine does not have anything to offer Orban - he should offer something to our state, which protects entire Europe from Russia, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I do not think that I have anything to offer Viktor Orban. I think that Viktor Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which is defending all of Europe from Russia. And even now, during this war, we have not received any support from him – support for our vision of life," Zelenskyy said during the EU enlargement summit on Tuesday.

"We still would not want Viktor to support Russia, because blocking Ukraine in the EU is a very concrete form of support for Putin. And that, in my view, is certainly not very good," the President noted.

At the same time, he added that the Hungarian people support Ukrainians, just as Ukrainians respect every European nation.

"As leaders, we do not have the right to think only about ourselves and about our elections, because that is just a single moment in the history of our peoples. It is nothing compared to what can be destroyed – the ties between our peoples. The most important thing is not to lose this good neighborliness," Zelenskyy stated.

