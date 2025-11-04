Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the military at the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov on the Dobropillia axis, talked about the front, defense, weapons and the needs of the military. The present also awarded the heroes with state awards.

"I met with our soldiers at the command post of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, which, together with related units, is conducting defense in the Dobropillia direction," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The president noted that he listened to the reports of the military, "discussed the situation on the front line and the most urgent needs, paid much attention to issues of weapons, scaling up drone production, the needs of brigades, the experience of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov and others."

"I thanked the soldiers for their service and personally awarded them with state awards. The defenders serve in an important direction. I thank the soldiers for protecting Ukraine and our territorial integrity. This is our state, this is our East, and we will definitely do our best to keep it Ukrainian," President Zelenskyy said.