20:50 03.11.2025

Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced an "important and meaningful meeting" with a NATO delegation led by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"The main focus was on innovation and protecting Ukrainian skies from enemy drones and missiles," he wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal thanked the ambassadors of partner countries to NATO for their steadfast support of Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale invasion. He expressed special gratitude for their active participation in the PURL initiative.

"The main topic of our meeting was Ukraine's needs for the coming winter. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense provided substantive reports to their partners.

"We focused on air defense systems and the development of layered defenses for our colleagues: air defense missiles, interceptor drones, and radars," the minister noted.

Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine not only needs assistance but is also willing to share its experience in building air defense with allied countries.

"Free skies must be reliably protected from enemy aggression," the minister added.

