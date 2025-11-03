US drone-deal team to be in Ukraine next week

A US team will visit Ukraine next week to discuss the drone production agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"The United States drone deal team will be in Ukraine next week," he said at a briefing on Monday.

The President also added that Strategic Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin will represent Ukraine's exports on the European continent. Furthermore, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is currently working on representing Ukraine's exports in the Middle East and Asia.