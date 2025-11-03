Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:40 03.11.2025

Zelenskyy signs European integration law on state support for agricultural sector

2 min read

On October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed European Integration Law No. 4619-IX, "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Organizational Principles of Providing Support in the Agricultural Sector." The law establishes a Paying Agency to administer, control, and monitor support programs in the agricultural sector, as detailed in relevant draft law No. 13202-1 on the Verkhovna Rada website.

"The paying agency will promote fair distribution of aid to all agricultural producers, increase trust in the state support system, and allow for effective use of budgetary resources and international aid for restoring and developing the agricultural sector. A transparent and effective mechanism for providing state support has been established," reported the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram channel on Monday.

Parliament notes that introducing such an institution meets European standards and is a key element of aligning Ukrainian legislation with EU law.

The draft law was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on May 7 of this year. It was adopted on June 17 with a shortened preparation period. On October 8, it was adopted at the second reading.

"The law aims to fulfill Ukraine's obligations under the Association Agreement and implement the European Union's Ukraine Facility initiative. The law aims to align the mechanisms of state support for Ukrainian agriculture with EU standards," reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #law

