Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:58 31.10.2025

Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy

Zelenskyy lays out focus of Ukraine's further sanctions policy
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military and heads of law enforcement and diplomatic agencies, at which he agreed on the main directions of the country’s further sanctions policy.

"Today, we agreed on the main directions of our further sanctions work. These are the sanctions of partners to whom we make our proposals, our sanctions, which in many ways are in common with the sanctions of other European countries, as well as our long-range sanctions, which act directly and most quickly. First, a significant number of Russian enterprises involved in the production of missiles and other weapons are still not subject to world sanctions. We will fix this," he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy gave instructions to work more actively with international partners to synchronize the sanctions that are applied.

"Secondly, I instructed to work more actively with partners to synchronize the sanctions that are being applied. The cumulative effect of sanctions has the greatest impact, and therefore it is essential that partners adopt the practices that are already in effect in their neighbors into their jurisdictions. This requires significant work within the Group of Seven, as well as in Europe - so that the European Union sanctions are supported by Switzerland, Norway, Britain and other countries outside the EU, work with Japan, Canada and the United States. Russian losses from sanctions against oil companies alone could reach $50 billion next year, and it is entirely possible to increase this amount of Russian losses," the head of the Ukrainian state noted.

The president, together with the heads of intelligence and counterintelligence agencies, also identified priority targets for our long-range strikes on the aggressor country.

"Thirdly, together with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, we have identified priority goals for our long-range sanctions for the near future. We will definitely implement everything," Zelenskyy assured.

The president also signed decrees on Ukrainian sanctions against individuals who work for Russian military production and propaganda. "And we will continue to block every scheme to circumvent sanctions. Thank you to everyone who helps!" he said.

