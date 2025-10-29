Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 29.10.2025

Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine


Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to visit Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei on Wednesday and congratulated him on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections.

"Argentina is doing a lot to achieve success and be strong, and we sincerely wish for it to continue implementing all the necessary reforms," ​​Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian President invited Milei to visit Ukraine "to continue our dialogue and discuss all key prospects for developing relations between our countries. We can truly implement many projects together. Our teams will remain in contact. Thank you!" he added.

The leaders agreed that their teams will maintain contact.

