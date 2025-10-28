Zelenskyy instructs to work out specific social needs to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed – meeting with govt officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko to work out specific social needs in Ukraine to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed.

"I instructed the Minister of Finance to work out specific social needs in Ukraine to which funds from frozen Russian assets should be directed," Zelenskyy said following the meeting on the results of the Ukrainian government's 100 days of work, as well as on key tasks for the next 100 days on Tuesday in the Telegram channel.