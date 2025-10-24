Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 24.10.2025

Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/16603

There are three stages in the issue of using frozen Russian assets: a political one, then a practical decision, and then implementation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"So, I believe that the decision on frozen Russian assets is extremely important for us, but, in my opinion, there are three stages in this issue. The first is a political decision, then a practical decision, and only then implementation," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the president, yesterday Ukraine received a political decision, and this is a positive signal.

"Then a practical decision, which we hope we can make by the end of this year, and only after that – implementation," he added.

 

