Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:37 09.01.2026

Ukrainian Court upholds lawsuit by potential bidders in competition to select asset manager for IDS Ukraine

4 min read
Ukrainian Court upholds lawsuit by potential bidders in competition to select asset manager for IDS Ukraine
Photo: http://bank.gov.ua/

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to launch a pretrial investigation into alleged abuse of office by the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) during the selection of an asset manager for the IDS Ukraine group of companies, the producer of Morshynska and Myrhorodska mineral water.

According to the HACC ruling in case No. 911/13129/25, the court upheld a complaint filed by a lawyer from Asters Law Firm on behalf of New World Value Fund Limited regarding the inaction of authorized NABU officials, specifically their failure to enter information about a criminal offense into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

An authorized NABU official was ordered to enter information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding the commission of a criminal offense, taking into account the distortion of the tender conditions and the creation of conditions for selecting a pre-determined entity as the asset manager of the IDS Ukraine group of companies, which may indicate the presence of a corruption component.

"The ruling enters into legal force from the moment it is announced and is not subject to appeal," the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled.

As reported, in the fall of 2022, pursuant to a court decision, ARMA received for management the corporate rights (in particular, of the Myrhorod and Morshyn plants), industrial designs, and trademarks of enterprises within the IDS Ukraine group. In April 2023, Carpathian Mineral Waters was selected as the asset manager of the Morshyn plant; however, the transfer of the asset into management never took place. In March 2025, ARMA announced the termination of the contract as unrealized.

On November 28, 2025, ARMA announced a new competition to find an asset manager for the company. Companies with relevant experience—investment funds, distributors, and other market participants with appropriate expertise—were invited to participate. Applications were accepted through December 12, 2025.

The competition conditions set by ARMA were criticized by a number of companies prepared to take part in the tender. Among them were LLC Geological Investment Group, LLC Verkhovtseve Oil Extraction Plant, and individual entrepreneur Vsevolod Omelianovych Bilas. Potential bidders noted that the tender requirements artificially restrict competition and effectively exclude most Ukrainian companies from participating in the management of the assets of Morshynska and Myrhorodska.

Among such requirements, potential participants cited ARMA's demand that the bidder employ at least 15 narrowly specialized staff members (engineers, power engineers), whose higher education credentials must be recorded in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education. However, this database contains complete diploma data only for the period after 2000. In addition, a bidder must have "production of non-alcoholic beverages" as its primary business activity. This makes it impossible for professional asset management companies and consortia specializing in asset management to participate. Separately, it was noted that direct competitors of IDS Ukraine were allowed to participate in the competition, which is prohibited under the new Law "On ARMA," set to enter into force after January 30, 2026.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) accepted a complaint from a number of potential bidders requesting the elimination of discriminatory requirements in the tender documentation for the competition to select a manager for the seized assets of the IDS Ukraine group.

In September 2024, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court seeking to recover IDS Ukraine's assets and other assets of Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, Andrey Kosogov, and Rissa Investments Limited in favor of the state. In particular, the claim concerns 100% of the shares of Myrhorod Mineral Water Plant PrJSC, Morshyn Mineral Water Plant "Oscar" PrJSC, Industrial and Distribution Systems (IDS) PrJSC, as well as a 100% stake in IDS Aqua Service LLC, Moshchnost LLC, IVA PE, and NOVA.COM SE, which are indirectly owned by Rissa Investments Limited.

In October 2024, IDS Ukraine called on the Ministry of Justice to prohibit ARMA from taking actions to transfer part of the assets to a management company and to carry out nationalization under a scenario favorable to the state.

According to the company's management, such a scenario is the least destructive way to seize assets subject to sanctions. At that time, the group estimated its share of Ukraine's bottled mineral and drinking water market at more than 40%, including a 27% share for the Morshynska brand.

Tags: #minerals #water #management #assets

MORE ABOUT

15:11 09.01.2026
Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

14:40 02.01.2026
Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

20:00 17.12.2025
Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

20:48 12.12.2025
EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

20:54 02.12.2025
No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

20:32 02.12.2025
Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

19:14 27.11.2025
ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

19:18 14.11.2025
Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

11:26 08.11.2025
Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

20:27 31.10.2025
Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

Ukraine’s intl reserves surge 30.8% in 2025 to record $57.3 bln

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

LATEST

Ukrainian Lobbyists Association supports govt's initiative on new Labor Code as systemic labor market reform

Ministry of Energy instructed to increase reserves of natural gas, repair materials – Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

EBRD provides OTP Leasing with local-currency equivalent of EUR 20 mln loan to support MSMEs

Ukraine’s intl reserves surge 30.8% in 2025 to record $57.3 bln

Azerbaijan plans to start gas supplies to 2 more European countries in 2026 – President

Number of loans issued under eOselia program in Ukraine down by 8.7% in 2025

Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

Visa, PSP Platon integrate Visa Payment Passkey in Ukraine

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih repairs fifth diesel locomotive under locomotive restoration program

AD
AD